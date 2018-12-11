PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop in Portland in 2019 to promote her new book, "Becoming."
Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday that "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" has added additional stops, including Portland, after a successful 12-event arena tour across 10 cities in 2018.
Attendees will get the chance to hear Obama speak about her reflections on the experiences and events documented in the memoir.
"Becoming" includes experiences from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago and her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work.
Obama will be coming to the Moda Center on Feb. 9, 2019.
Fans can register now through Wednesday for the Verified Fan presale. General public tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
For more information about the tour and to register for presale, visit becomingmichelleobama.com.
