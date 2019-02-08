Michelle Obama’s Portland appearance postponed due to ‘impending inclement weather’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Moda Center Friday afternoon said Michelle Obama’s Portland appearance this weekend would be postponed to March 19.
Michelle Obama is making stops in cities across the globe to promote her memoir, “Becoming”, and was scheduled to speak in Portland Saturday at 8 p.m.
The sports arena Thursday said the sold-out event would continue as scheduled, but revised the statement Friday afternoon, citing impending inclement weather.
“It’s a matter of safety for our Rose Quarter guests,” employees and, of course, Mrs. Obama and touring personnel,” Amanda Mann, general manager for the Rose Quarter, said. “It was a difficult decision, but one made from an abundance of caution and concern for everyone involved.”
The Moda Center says the event has been rescheduled for March 19 at 8 p.m.
Tickets purchased for the original date will still be honored, the sports arena says.
Snow showers are expected to arrive in the metro area Friday evening. Click here to read the latest FOX 12 weather blog.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.