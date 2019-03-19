Michelle Obama stops by Portland bookstore before Moda Center show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Former first lady Michelle Obama stopped by a Portland bookstore on Tuesday afternoon before her show at the Moda Center.
Obama paid a visit to Broadway Books in northeast Portland and met with a book club to discuss her book, “Becoming.”
Many of the book club members said they were excited to meet with the former first lady and discuss the book’s themes of family, marriage and the balance of being a working mom.
Obama said meeting with book clubs is the best part of her tour. She has met with more than a dozen across the country so far.
Obama was originally scheduled to appear at the Moda Center in February, but the event was postponed due to winter weather.
Tickets purchased for the original date were honored for Tuesday’s show.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.