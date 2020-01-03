PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People in the Portland area with ties to the Middle East have been closely following reports on the situation in Iran.
Many who still have family in the region are worried about what's next, and if there will be an escalation or retaliation by Iran, after the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad Airport.
An Iranian man who didn't want to give his name out of fear of reprisal told FOX 12 he and his countrymen are mourning the general's death.
Ahmed Ali, a refugee from Iraq, said the airstrike has divided the Middle Eastern community in the Portland area, and also said many people in his community are afraid to post anything about the situation on social media.
"If you say no, this is not a good operation, it’s killed people, people start to message us and say, hey, don’t post anything because maybe people will report it to the FBI and they’ll announce you as a supporter for Iranian groups," said Ali.
Ali hopes bloodshed can be avoided in the wake of the airstrike, but also fears retaliation by Iran.
