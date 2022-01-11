TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Middle and high schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The transition to distance learning is due to the impact COVID-19 has had on students and staff, according to the school district. Students will be learning from home until Jan. 21 and return to in-person instruction on Jan. 24.

The school district said all events and sports activities will be postponed during distance learning.

The closure of middle and high schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District follows a long list of other metro area schools that are returning to distance learning.

Faubion School temporarily shutters, adding to growing list of COVID-related closures PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Public School District has announced the Faubion campus is shifting temporarily to distanced learning fol…

Portland Public Schools has announced several closures due to staffing shortages and a number of COVID-related absences in students.

Other local closures include Parkrose School District, Hillsboro School District’s Indian Hills Elementary and Tigard-Tualatin School District’s Durham Elementary.