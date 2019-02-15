WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A natural gas odor led to the evacuation of students and staff at Rosemont Ridge Middle School in West Linn.
Firefighters responded to the school at 20001 Salamo Road on Friday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported that the building was evacuated as a precaution due to a natural gas odor.
A NW Natural spokesperson said they are investigating the cause of the natural gas odor.
By shortly after 11 a.m., the school posted a notice online that students were safely evacuated to Willamette Christian Church and would be sent home, with buses being released first, followed by walkers and then parents could pick up their children.
Parents were asked not to go to the church until after 11:30 a.m. Parents were also advised to have photo identification.
