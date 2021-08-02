PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three middle school students say they’re pretty upset after someone stole their sno cone cart in northeast Portland and now they’re raising money to buy a new cart and get back in business.
Nimah Crews, Aaron Crews, and Sylena Kennedy say they were using the business to raise money for their college careers. They say one day around closing time they noticed the cart’s wheel was broken so they had to leave it overnight at the corner of Northeast Broadway and Northeast 16th Avenue.
"Whoever stole it, I don't think that was right to do. I think that was very low and I just hope you hear this so that you feel some kind of empathy for us because that wasn't cool," Nimah Crews said.
According to their GoFundMe page they have raised more than $7,000 dollars for a new cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.