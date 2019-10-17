PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some strong words on Thursday from local students aimed at ODOT and city leaders.
Middle schoolers spoke at a transportation meeting about the impact the department will have on the climate in the decades to come.
Students from Harriet Tubman Middle School and youth climate leaders from Sunrise Movement Portland testified in front of ODOT and city leaders in northeast Portland Thursday.
They spoke ahead of plans for ODOT to present proposals to widen Highway 217, along with I-205 and Highway 26.
The students said the expansion of Portland metro freeways could increase traffic because of the number of additional drivers that would be out on the roads.
In Thursday’s meeting, the teens made a passionate plea to local leaders.
“When I go outside for recess, I do not see trees or sky, I see a highway and I see diesel emissions that pose a threat to our health. This Is Not Fair. Wake up,” a student said.
The middle schoolers told us they are planning trips to Salem to talk about possible legislation to reduce diesel emissions.
ODOT will present proposals about plans to widen the Highway 217, I-205 and Highway 26 next month
