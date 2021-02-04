PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Midfielder Eryk Williamson has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Thursday.
Williamson was acquired by the Timbers in 2018 from D.C. United.
In 2020, the 23-year-old tallied three goals and six assists in a 26 appearances for Portland.
“Signing Eryk has been a key objective of the club’s for the past 12 months and we are delighted that Eryk’s belief in the club mirrors our belief in him,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. “Eryk is a unique talent and we are looking forward to seeing his continued growth and performance as a Timbers player.”
During the MLS is Back Tournament Final against Orlando City SC, Williamson registered the game-winning assist in the Timbers' 2-1 win.
“Eryk is an extremely talented and creative player with many great attributes on and off the field,” said Giovanni Savarese, Timbers head coach. “I very much believe in the development of American players and am incredibly excited to see him continue his career in Portland.”
Williamson also tallied seven goals and 11 assists across 34 appearances for T2, on loan from the Timbers, in the USL Championship (2018-19).
You can see E smile now with a new deal and extended stay in Soccer City 💰 https://t.co/hxMiGKY6mm— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) February 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.