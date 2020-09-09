PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Midfielder Tobin Heath has signed with FA Women's Super League side Manchester United, the Portland Thorns announced on Wednesday
The club said it will retain Heath's NWSL rights.
Heath joined the Thorns in 2013. She helped the club get to a pair of NWSL Championships in 2013 and 2017 and an NWSL Shield in 2016.
In 2013, Heath was named NWSL Championship game MVP as she scored a dramatic long-distance free-kick goal in Portland’s 2-1 win over the Western New York Flash.
With the Thorns, Heath appeared in 70 regular-season matches, recording 12 goals and 24 assists.
With the U.S. Women's National Team, Heath won two FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She also won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.