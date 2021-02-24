PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Crystal Dunn have each signed three-year contracts with the Portland Thorns FC, the club announced Wednesday.
According to the club, Horan and Dunn chose to sign with the team and relinquished their NWSL allocations from U.S. Soccer, but are still contracted players with the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“Having the ability to sign two of the top players in the game to contracts with Thorns FC is an important move for our club that highlights our commitment as well as the growth of the NWSL in the global soccer landscape,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Thorns FC general manager and president of soccer. “Lindsey and Crystal are important individuals when it comes to our short-term goals and for the long-term success of this club.”
Future looking bright. 💫@LindseyHoran and @Cdunn19 have signed three-year contracts with the club. #BAONPDX— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) February 24, 2021
Since joining the team in 2016, Horan has played in 88 career matches across all competitions, tallying 28 goals and 11 assists.
Horan earned NWSL Best XI honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was named the MVP of the 2017 NWSL Championship game, while helping Portland win the NWSL Shield in 2016 and the NWSL Championship in 2017.
The Thorns FC acquired Dunn in a trade with OL Reign in Oct. 2020. The 2021 season will mark her first with the team and seventh in the NWSL.
During her career, Dunn has appeared in 89 regular-season games, recording 32 goals and 20 assists. She won the NWSL MVP in 2015, along with the Golden Boot. She also earned NWSL Best XI accolades in 2015 and 2018, and NWSL Second XI honors in 2016 and 2019.
“Lindsey and Crystal are key pillars to our future,” said Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons. “Their role on and off the field is crucial to our identity and the collective goals of the club. I am inspired by their dedication to the team and our vision to take this important step forward as a club.”
The club says Horan and Dunn are currently competing with the USWNT at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida. They will join the team for preseason training camp when the tournament is done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.