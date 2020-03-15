BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The cancellation of spring sports in the Pac-12 Conference is still sinking in for many.
FOX 12 went one-on-one with an Oregon Duck, who was supposed to be with his teammates to open up conference play this weekend.
While we await the word on high school spring sports, the Pac-12 has already made the call. Baseball, softball, track and field – they’re all out. That last at-bat came all too soon.
“I sat in the locker room for a while just contemplating what was going on,” said Oregon Ducks redshirt junior Kenyon Yovan.
Yovan, a Westview High School alum, is back home in Beaverton after the Oregon Ducks baseball season was canceled.
“We don’t really know what is going to happen, so we are just playing it like it’s the offseason. Guys are taking it slowly in different parts, but in the end, it’s us trying to get better,” he said.
The redshirt junior pitcher and first basemen, a first team all-conference player in 2018, is left in shock just like the rest of his teammates and spring athletes from Eugene and beyond.
“Midseason mindset, it’s hard to turn off,” said Yovan.
Once the NCAA pulled the plug on March Madness, the baseball guys, who had 15 games under their belts, pretty knew the ninth inning neared.
“Just taking something that caliber and shutting it down, NCAA losing a lot of money and stuff like that, we were like, OK, something is going to happen so we just have to just have to be somewhat prepared for it,” Yovan said.
For now, finals week will be played online.
“It’s tough, it’s tough. Just trying to get it done,” Yovan said.
The NCAA will grant another year of eligibility relief to spring sports seniors who wish to return in 2021. For Yovan, the MLB Draft, presumably in June, is next on his plate.
