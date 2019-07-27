CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon grew to nearly 9,000 acres Saturday morning.
The Milepost 97 Fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Canyonville. The fire was initially reported to be a half acre in size and burning in old growth timber and brush. The fire was on a steep and rocky hillside.
Since Wednesday night, the fire has greatly expanded. By Friday afternoon, the fire was burning 6,000 areas. Overnight and into late Saturday morning, it grew nearly 3,000 more acres.
Almost 900 firefighters have responded to extinguish the fire, working day and night.
Evacuations notices have been issued for residents near the fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. that they are as follows:
Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation notices for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83. This includes:
- Barton Road
- Azalea-Glen Road
- Old Booth Lane
- Harrel Lane
- Hobbs Lane
- Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side
- Forrest Road
- Realty Road
- Quines Creek Road
- Mobley Drive
Additionally, all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam are being elevated to a Level 2.
Level 2 or "Get Set" means:
• This level indicates significant danger to your area and are encouraged to leave. If you decide to stay, be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice
- This may be the only notice you receive if conditions worsen
- Supply your "go kit" with all the essentials to last 2 weeks
- Stay connected with emergency information and evacuation routes
- Begin evacuating large animals.
A Level 1 "Be Ready" notice is also being issued for all residents living on
- Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road.
- Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.
Level 1 or "Be Ready" means:
- Be ready for the potential to evacuate
- Have a "go kit" ready
- Have an evacuation plan for your family and pets
- Be "Firewise" and create a defensible space around your home
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area, as fire crews continued to work alongside the highway.
Investigators said initial findings indicated that the source of the Milepost 97 was related to an illegal campfire. As of Saturday morning, I-5 southbound around the fire area had been reduced to one lane for firefighter safety.
