Milepost 97 Fire grows by 242 acres; least growth in a 24-hour period since human-caused fire ignited

CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire that has been burning along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon for a week grew another 242 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The Milepost 97 Fire started at about 10 p.m. on July 24 near Canyonville and has since burned 12,578 acres. The overnight fire area growth was the least in a 24-hour period since the fire started, fire officials said.
According to the official Milepost 97 Fire Facebook page’s Wednesday morning update, the fire is 25 percent contained and crews had another day of favorable weather Tuesday.
Because of the good conditions, “large burnout operations that were planned for the day, were not necessary” and “crews were able to preserve nearly 3,000 acres of timberland, and possibly save tens of thousands of dollars in fire suppression costs by building line right up against the fire.”
The plan for Wednesday is for crews to continue securing fire lines along the south and west portions of the fire, with mop up and patrol efforts throughout the north and east perimeter – the area along I-5.
A total of 1,464 fire personnel is working to extinguish the Milepost 97 Fire.
To date, the Milepost 97 Fire has cost $5.7 million, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The expected containment date of the fire is not known.
Investigators said initial findings indicated that the source of the Milepost 97 Fire was related to an illegal campfire. ODF has confirmed that the fire was “human caused.”
Evacuation notices for the fire can be found on this interactive map.
