CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire that has been burning along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon for nearly a week has grown to over 12,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The Milepost 97 Fire started at about 10 p.m. Wednesday near Canyonville and has since burned 12,334 acres.
According to the official Milepost 97 Fire Facebook page’s Tuesday morning update, “firefighters have made excellent progress” and crews were able to establish control lines in several key areas.
While the fire’s area grew overnight, the containment percentage remained the same as Monday at 15 percent.
The weather is on firefighters’ side, the Milepost 97 Fire Facebook post said, since the moderate conditions expected in the area Tuesday “should allow for burn out operations planned.”
A total of 1,358 fire personnel is working to extinguish the Milepost 97 Fire.
Crews at the Milepost 97 Fire are “focusing much of the suppression effort on the south portion of the fire near I-5 to present further spread toward communities.” Additionally, “mop up operations have begun around the north end of the fire.”
Efforts are underway to continue constructing contingency control lines along ridges and existing road systems to the west of the fire.
Aircraft, including helicopters and Single Engine Air Tankers, is being using to combat the fire by cooling the fire’s edge for firefighter access on the ground.
To date, the Milepost 97 Fire has cost $5.1 million, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The expected containment date of the fire is not known.
Investigators said initial findings indicated that the source of the Milepost 97 Fire was related to an illegal campfire. ODF has confirmed that the fire was “human caused.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation said that there will be a traffic impact due to the fire for Tuesday morning.
Drivers should expect delays on I-5 in both directions until 10 a.m. between mileposts 88 and 101 while crews remove hazard trees.
Evacuation notices for the fire can be found on this interactive map.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
