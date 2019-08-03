Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County now 45 percent contained, no additional fire growth

CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Crews battling the Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County say they completed fire lines around the entire perimeter of the fire on Friday, and no additional fire growth was reported.
The Milepost 97 Fire has burned about 13,085 acres and is 45 percent contained.
Firefighters are now focusing on mopping up hotspots around the perimeter of the fire to ensure it does not escape containment. They’ll be using handheld infrared cameras to pinpoint those hotspots in the area.
Crews say smoke from the interior of the fire may be visible for the coming days.
A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice remains in place for some people near the fire.
An evacuation map is available at this link.
Those people are still advised to have a “go kit” ready, along with an evacuation plan for family members and pets.
The fire started the night of July 24 and is believed to be human caused, possibly from an illegal campfire, according to investigators.
More than 1,500 people are working to control the fire. The cost of the fire is estimated at more than $13 million.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
