Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County now 50 percent contained

CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say the containment on the Milepost 97 Fire in Douglas County has reached 50 percent.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the hand line, dug by fire crews, and bulldozer-constructed line completely surround the fire, which has burned 13,119 acres.
Firefighters will focus on preventing hotspots from flaring up and crossing containment lines.
A high-pressure weather system will remain over the fire on Sunday that will produce high temperatures and low humidity. People may smoke rising from the interior of the fire where there are unburned areas of fuel.
A Level 1 evacuation notice remains in effect. Residents should be ready to evacuate if conditions warrant.
The fire started the night of July 24 and is believed to be human caused, possibly from an illegal campfire, according to investigators.
More than 1,300 people are working to control the fire. The cost of the fire is estimated at $14.9 million.
