Military grade munition found in SE Portland home's basement

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police safely disposed of a WWII era military munition found inside the basement of a home southeast Portland.
According to police, a homeowner was cleaning the basement of his home in the 2000 block of Southeast 22 Avenue when he discovered what appeared to be a military grade munition.
Police responded and as a precautionary measure they secured the area. It was quickly determined that there was no immediate threat to the public because it was inert.
According to the Portland Police Explosives Unit, the three-and-a-half-inch anti-tank munition from the World War Two era. Old munitions are occasionally found in Portland area. Police ask community members not to touch or disturb these items if found as they can be dangerous if moved.
Anyone who comes across a suspected explosive device should immediately call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
