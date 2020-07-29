PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Alpenrose is bringing milk back to your doorstep.
The company announced it has launched a delivery service for milk, as well as products from other Pacific Northwest companies.
Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said it’s been nearly 40 years since Alpenrose trucks delivered fresh milk to the area.
Unlike milkman deliveries from the past, according to the company, the new program is fully digital with a mobile app. There are no contracts or subscription fees, and customers can pause or cancel their accounts at any time.
Delivery is available around the Portland metro area, “from Wilsonville to Vancouver, Hillsboro to Troutdale.”
Alpenrose also addressed a very important question: What about delivery of milk in glass bottles?
“We won’t be able to turn the clock back that far,” the company posted on Facebook.
For more, go to https://www.alpenrose.com.
