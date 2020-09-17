Mill City family displaced by wildfire wonders what's next

MILL CITY, OR (KPTV)- Many families across Oregon are still displaced by the fires not knowing when or if they’ll even be able to return home.
The Oxborrow family is now living in a trailer that was lent to them but come Monday, they’ll have to return it and they have no place to go.
This is what the Oxborrow family drove through to get to safety after they had to evacuate their Mill City home.
“With a fire coming this way and fire coming this way towards us so we were stuck there and it’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to go through honestly it was devastating,” Megan Oxborrow said.
The family of five has been squished inside a trailer they’ve been borrowing for more than a week but soon they’ll have no place to stay.
“Yeah it’s a big question mark at the moment. We’re hoping that maybe the Red Cross can help us, I know a lot of things are booked right now,” Oxborrow said.
She said even if their home is still standing. They likely won’t be able to live in it because of smoke damage.
Even though there are a lot of unknowns the family is trying to stay positive hoping to get some help.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Oxborrow family.
