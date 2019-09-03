MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died Monday after failing to negotiate a curve and riding off the road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.
Nathan Tonroy, 41, of Mill City, was pronounced dead before deputies arrived at the scene near milepost 9 on Breitenbush Road Southeast at approximately 8:12 p.m. The scene was discovered by another motorcyclist riding through the area, according to deputies.
Investigators say Tonroy was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle when he left the road after failing to negotiate a curve. The sheriff’s office believes speed was likely a contributing factor.
The Breitenbush Fire Department and the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District were also on scene Monday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch number at 503-588-5032.
