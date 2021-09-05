MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Communities across the Santiam Canyon gathered to remember Labor Day 2020 when the Beachie Creek Fire raged through their small towns, leaving a trail of destruction through the canyon.

Instead of Labor Day picnics, there were memorials to the volunteer firefighters who risked their lives to save their towns.

Mill City stays #CanyonStrong and remembers the firefighters and first responders who helped save their community during the Santiam Fire last Labor Day. #fox12Oregon #Oregonwildfires pic.twitter.com/bD4AwMoPSC — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 5, 2021

Some Mill City residents gathered at Kimmel Park on Sunday, where medals and plaques were presented to volunteer firefighters who helped saved the small lumber town.

"Had the firefighters had not arrived, garden hose to fight it," Dave Keasey said.

This plaque will be put up in Mill City-dedicated to those who helped fight the 2020 wildfires and to all those who helped in many many ways. #fox12Oregon #oregonwildfires pic.twitter.com/G3woSbqUW8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 5, 2021

Most of the homes saved were in part because of a nearly 30 hour-long firefight.

"I left my home. I didn't think I'd see it again," Frances Thomas said. "The fire was growing ash was falling,"

Thomas came home to a house still standing, and on Sunday, she is filled with gratitude to those who stayed and fought the wildfire after her midnight escape from town through what she describes as a fire tunnel.

"The fire was on both sides of the road really close. Embers were flying all over the road," Thomas said. "The fire all around me, the door of my car and the window were really hot. I thought, 'you just have to keep right on going.' I didn't have time to be afraid. I was focused. I knew what I had to do to escape and my thoughts were keep on going, keep going."

While most folks in Mill City returned to their homes, not every house was saved.

"We came back, and there was nothing left. It was the worst moment of my life, seeing my parents, so I knew I couldn't do nothing for them," Randall Klagge said.

The Klagge family will soon move into the new home that neighbors helped them rebuild.

Mill City is still in recovery one year later, but the town is grateful to all who helped. Whether on the fire frontlines, volunteering to clear debris, or a neighbor assisting another pour in the concrete.

"I know from way back that people take care of each other, and that was reflected in this fire," Thomas said.

Local officials here are not some lofty group – they're just neighbors like Mayor Tim Kirsch.

"I found Frances," Kirsch said. "I knew who was alone, who needed some help needed a helping hand."

Whipped up by 50 miles per hour winds, the Beachie Creek Fire exploded a year ago. So much was destroyed in the Santiam Canyon but what survives is that resolute will to stay where you feel you belong:

"I'm mighty proud to be a member of the canyon," he said. "I want to come back to this community, build my own house, raise my kids here. My parents are first-generation canyon people. I just want to make another generation. I love this community. That's my goal in life."

