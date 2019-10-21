PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Community leaders are celebrating the new and improved Oregon Convention Center.
The $40 million renovation took about 14 months to complete, but it took years of planning. From the carpets, to the ceiling design, to who they hired - every step served a specific purpose.
On Monday, the convention center hosted a celebration to unveil the renovated space.
The renovation was inspired by the Pacific Northwest.
Outside the ballroom, the ceiling reflects the topography of the Cascade Mountain Ranger, and inside the ballroom, a design based on Oregon's forests - from the tree canopy like ceiling to the carpet.
The center's executive director says they're proud of how it all turned out, and of who they hired to help design it and build it.
"Approximately 50% of the subcontracting work on the project was to minority women owned and diverse firms, as well as the workforce that did the work was in the 25% range, which was really high for our region so we're really proud," said Craig Stroud, Executive Director at the Oregon Convention Center.
Stroud says the renovation gives them a competitive edge and supports the increase in business they've been experiencing, especially with this being their busiest year yet.
Stroud says a busy convention center is good for the region, saying each attendee spends an average of $400 a day between hotels, food and shopping.
The center's renovation coincides with Portland's first convention center hotel - the Hyatt Regency Portland, which is set to open in January 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.