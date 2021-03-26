CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two million more people become eligible in Washington next week as part of group 1B, tiers 3 and 4. These groups include people over 16-years-old with two or more underlying conditions and people living in congregate settings.
Clark County reported they weren’t getting an equitable number of vaccine doses from the state, but now the public health director says they’re getting enough to vaccinate this next group pretty quickly.
“In weeks 12 and 13 we got over 14,000 doses and in week 14 we got over 17,000 doses. More than 20% of our Clark County residents have received one dose, still a little bit below the statewide, the state average is just under 25% but we’re close to 21% so we’re a lot closer now,” said Dr. Alan Melnick.
He says next Wednesday more than 45 thousand people in Clark County will become eligible as a part of group 1B, tiers 3 and 4.
“Given what we’ve done previously with the vaccine allocation and given we’re going to see more Johnson and Johnson vaccine, that one dose vaccine coming in as well, I’m actually pretty optimistic we’re going to be able to get those folks vaccinated pretty quickly,” said Dr. Melnick.
As of Friday, Dr. Melnick says Clark County’s waitlist is still at zero.
