PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting the government to deposit $1,200 into their bank accounts, and while it’s a big boost, some say paying their bills is still a big struggle.
Veronica Moutoussamy, who lives in Portland, says she was laid off in the middle of March and it hasn’t been an easy road since then.
“So, I basically went from March 15 to April 3 without any kind of payment or any way of making money and it was a little rough,” she said.
Moutoussamy was a manager at a McMenamins and was laid off with the rest of the company’s staff. She filed for unemployment, but said some technical issues led to a delay in payment and she didn’t get her first checks until recently.
But this week, she was able to get some help when her $1,200 stimulus check showed up in her bank account.
“It’s definitely helpful,” she said. “I can pay my rent now, which is really wonderful.”
Even with this help, Moutoussamy said her financial struggles aren’t over and they won’t be for many others.
“It’s still going to be a struggle for all of us to catch up on those things that we need to catch up on,” she said.
She feels the stimulus checks should have been saved only for those in situations like hers. She said people who are working and still receiving a salary probably shouldn’t get them.
“Why do they deserve $1,200 and us who are unemployed because we were told we couldn’t work only get $1,200? That is my biggest concern with the stimulus package,” said Moutoussamy.
She says the economic effects of this will be felt for a long time. The unknowns of coronavirus are something she thinks about daily.
“I don’t know when I’m going back to work, and what happens when I do go back to work and is the business going to be there to keep all the employees that they had before? Are we all going to be able to keep our jobs?” Moutoussamy said.
She says she received her stimulus check already, and millions of Americans are expected to get their checks this week.
The IRS says it’s also working on a website that is supposed to go live this week. It will allow people to track their payments, as well as input direct deposit information if they didn’t on their tax returns.
