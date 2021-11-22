Milwaukie Church mobile clothing trailer stolen with thousands of donated items inside

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Milwaukie Lutheran Church is searching for its stolen mobile trailer, housed with thousands of clothing items after it was taken from a neighboring parking lot on Sunday.
FOX 12 spoke with Stephanie Hollingshead, Community Outreach Coordinator at Milwaukie Lutheran Church, and the woman who spearheaded the mobile clothing closet back in June of 2020.
She said the church, along with volunteers, worked hard to build the program to put it on wheels in order to help vulnerable communities get access to clothing.
On Sunday, Stephanie, along with a few volunteers, were working to fill a 20-foot, white trailer, ahead of two donation events they were attending this week.
“We have events coming up, so we stuffed it full! We put new, and donated hoodies, new jeans, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, and we filled it to the brim. It was all ready to go. I literally left the trailer at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon, came back through at 9 o’clock to make sure it was locked up and make sure everything was secured for the night and It was gone,” said Stephanie.
According to Hollingshead, the mobile clothing closet is fueled entirely by local donations, and thousands of items are now gone, along with the trailer, “it’s a really detrimental time for it to be gone because this is the time where we can keep everyone warm and dry and give people a second chance to come out of the rain for a minute and find something dry and warm to get back on their feet,” said Hollingstead.
FOX 12 asked Stephanie if she has a message to the person who stole the trailer, she said,” I’m not mad. They’re in their own rough spot there in their own time of meeting or wherever they are in their life everyone has their own story I appreciate every day we help people that are in the darkest times with their life right now so I have no judgment for anybody I just I hope they find whatever they need in life and I hope that better choices to be made in the future.”
The Milwaukie Police Department is working closely with the church to find the stolen trailer, if anyone has any information regarding the situation, please call the Milwaukie Police Department.
The church is accepting donations of second-hand or new clothing items, to learn more, clicker here.
