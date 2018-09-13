PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local comic book company will print the last graphic novel by late chef Anthony Bourdain.
Dark Horse Comics says it will publish Bourdain’s “Hungry Ghosts”. The novel is Bourdain’s last piece of work with his longtime friend and collaborator Joel Rose.
The horror series will substitute chefs in place of samurai and transform Japanese-inspired classics by adding a common thread: food.
Bourdain, a celebrity chef and popular writer, died in June at the age of 61.
His final graphic novel will feature five new and original recipes. The book will hit selves next month.
