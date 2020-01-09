Milwaukie comic book store owner rethinks plastic bag ban law

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - By now, you’ve probably heard about the plastic bag ban in Oregon. There is no more plastic, and now a minimum five-cent fee is charged for paper bags.
The new law has customers thinking twice about their bag usage, which is exactly what state officials tell FOX 12 they were hoping for.
But the law is impacting retailers like small clothing boutiques and gift shops differently than a large grocery store chain.
At Comics Adventure in Milwaukie, Bruce Treat charges the state-mandated five cents for his paper bags, but also gives a 5-cent discount.
“I did not want to have any altercation with anybody,” he said. “We didn’t need to get into politics about it. I just made it very simple.”
Treat and other small business owners tell FOX 12 they didn’t know about the law until recently.
State officials say it was up to each individual city and county to educate. It's also up to local law enforcement to impose the fine: $250 each day a business violates the law.
But at Comic Adventure, Treat felt the five-cent fee for a comic book or other small trinket just didn’t add up. Rethinking the law, he says, is keeping his customers happy.
If you’re wondering about how your city will enforce this new law, give them a call. Portland and Beaverton city officials, in particular, say they’ll focus on education before considering citations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.