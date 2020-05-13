MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – While most Oregon counties are hoping they get the green light to enter phase one of reopening this Friday, restrictions will also be easing for some retail shops that were initially told to close under Gov. Kate Brown’s order at the end of March.
The retail shops include furniture stores, boutiques, and art galleries, as long as social distancing guidelines can still be met.
Comics Adventure in Milwaukie is one of the retail shops that was initially impacted by the governor’s orders. The store closed its doors to walk-ins for just a couple days, however, until the owner could read the fine print of the order.
Once Bruce Treat realized he could stay open, he opened back up, he says.
Among many other retailers, bookstores were not mandated to close under Gov. Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives order, as long as safety guidance and social distancing is followed.
Treat said he wanted to give his customers options so they feel safe, but said being able to keep his store open has been a big financial relief.
He puts marks on the ground to mark six feet of space, installed a plexiglass sneeze guard, and offers gloves, since books are a high-touch product. He says he prefers to wear a mask, but customers don’t have to.
Treat says people have been respectful and his customers have been supportive.
“I’ve had people that I’ve built up trust and loyalty with and they’ve come in because they want me to succeed and they want comics to be here and they want my shop to be here,” Treat said.
Starting May 15, all individuals retailers statewide will be able to operate as long as they follow updated OHA guidelines. Shopping malls fall into a different category, and they will have to wait until the county they’re in is approved to reopen under phase one.
Treat says he’s monitoring things day-to-day and adding more safety measures, including recently putting a hand sanitizer station at the front of his store.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.