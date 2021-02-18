Milwaukie food pantry loses hundreds of pounds of food to power outage

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - As businesses and homeowners across the state remain in the dark, Oregon food pantries are now scrambling to recover what they lost in the power outages and missed deliveries caused by the historic winter storm last week.
The marquee in front of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Milwaukie is finally lit up again after being in the dark for a full week.
The sign says the church's food pantry distribution is still on for next Thursday, February 25.
"We will make it happen, we absolutely will," pantry director Patty Hess said.
It won't be easy. Hess told FOX 12 that the nearly seven days without power forced volunteers to throw out perishable food from two packed refrigerators that would have been used in the next pantry distribution.
"This meat all thawed, everything is going but our garbage was full," Hess said, "the only thing we salvaged was some butter."
Hess estimates around 200 pounds of meat had to be tossed.
She says food deliveries also didn't come this week, due to the ice and snow delaying trucks.
"Every Monday [the Oregon Food Bank] deliver to us and of course they weren’t able to, so we had no food deliveries," Hess said.
A spokesperson with the Oregon Food Bank said the organization is dealing with a delivery backlog and are currently operating with minimal resources.
"While many partners in the Network are also dealing with challenges after the storm, everyone is working as quickly as possible to ensure food continues to flow," Public Relations Manager Ashley Mumm said in an email to FOX 12.
Thankfully, the pantry shelves are still well-stocked with canned and boxed food to serve to the hundred or so families that rely on the pantry's support. With the partnership of a handful of other churches, King of Kings has operated its food pantry for the last 13 years.
Since the pandemic began, the church has pivoted to a drive-through model.
"They come and they wait sometimes for three hours in their cars just to drive through because we give such quality food," Hess said.
Hess is confident they'll be able to replenish their lost supply.
"We will make it happen and we will feed our friends," she said.
