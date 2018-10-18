MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A family of six escaped a mobile home fire in Milwaukie early Thursday morning.
Clackamas Fire was called to the fire, located on Southeast Christopher Court near Maple Street, just after 1 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire located in one room in the mobile home. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Four adults and two children were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is now helping them with a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
