MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a two-year-old in Milwaukie Thursday afternoon.
At around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 9500 block of Southeast Wichita Avenue.
Police said a two-year-old child was struck and has died.
According to police, the vehicle of interest is a white two-door pickup truck.
Southeast Wichita Avenue is closed between Southeast Firwood Street and Southeast Hazel Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-786-7500.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Perfect description, I’ll be on the lookout for a white, two door pickup. Shouldn’t be too hard to find.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.