MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault that was brought to their attention on social media.
Officers used second-hand details provided on social media to investigate a small area in the Ardenwald neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police located the person that was referenced in the online post.
The assault was alleged to have occurred the previous night around 10 p.m.
It was claimed on social media that the woman had gone to the hospital, but police said that was not the case.
Officers said the woman “reluctantly” provided a statement to investigators and then went for a medical evaluation.
Police said the matter had not been reported to them until they located the woman.
Detectives said they are continuing to actively investigate and take complains like this “very seriously.”
Based on all available information, Milwaukie police said, “We do not believe residents should be concerned for their safety.” However, the department increased patrols in the area as a precaution.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Crystal Hill or Detective Kathryn Meier at 503-786-7574.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.