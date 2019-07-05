MILWAUKE, OR (KPTV) - Milwaukie police are investigating two separate roll-over crashes that occurred on Friday.
Officer said they responded to a roll-over crash on Southeast Railroad Avenue Near Southeast Lamplighter Avenue involving a Toyota Prius and Yamaha motorcycle around 6:22 a.m.
When police arrived, they learned the driver of the Prius, Scott Johnson, 37, was headed westbound on Southeast Railroad Avenue when an “unmanned - running motorcycle” shot out onto Southeast Railroad Avenue from Southeast Lamplighter Avenue.
Johnson tried to avoid the collision with the motorcycle, resulting in a loss of control of his vehicle. Johnson was uninjured in the event. This case is being treated as a hit and run and is still under investigation.
The second crash occurred on Friday around 11:53 a.m.
Police responded to a roll-over crash involving a Chevrolet Blazer at 2406 Southeast Harrison Street. The Blazer landed upside down on the Light Rail tracks, halting both Light Rail and Union Pacific Rail Road travel in the area.
When Police arrived on scene, they discovered the Blazer’s owner, Arielle Brewer, 29, had driven in reverse through fencing, resulting in the vehicle dropping off a retaining wall approximately 15 feet above the tracks.
Brewer had minor scrapes and refused medical treatment.
Officers learned Brewer was having a male friend help her fix the brakes on the Blazer at the time of the crash.
The Blazer was removed from the tracks and both Light Rail and Union Pacific Railroad travel returned to normal. No citations were issued.
