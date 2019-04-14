MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie Police say an officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night.
Police say the officer attempted to stop a man near Southeast Monroe Street and 42nd Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. because he matched the description of a suspect in a previous call about a threat being made with a gun.
At some point, the officer used a Taser on the man, but police say it didn't stop him.
The officer and the man ended up exchanging gunfire and the officer was shot.
Police say the man then ran up Southeast 42nd Avenue and hid under a truck before other officers found and arrested him.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Douglas Joseph Teter. He was lodged at Clackamas County Jail and faces charges of assault I and attempted aggravated murder.
Teter also had six outstanding warrants for his arrest for criminal mischief II (two counts), interfering with a peace officer (two counts), DUII and disorderly conduct II.
Police say the officer involved was released from the hospital Sunday morning. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and is now recovering at home with family. His name is not being released at this time.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team has taken the lead on the investigation.
Southeast 42nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Monroe Street and Southeast Lewelyn Street during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
