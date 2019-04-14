MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie Police say an officer was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition after being shot.
Police say the officer attempted to stop a man near SE Monroe Street and 42nd Avenue at about 11:20 Saturday night because he matched the description of a suspect in a previous call about a threat being made with a gun.
At some point, the officer used a taser on the man, but police say it didn't stop him.
The officer and the man ended up exchanging gunfire and the officer was shot.
Police say the man then ran up SE 42nd Avenue and hid under a truck before other officers found and arrested him.
Police are not identifying the suspect or the officer who is expected to recover.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team has taken the lead on the investigation.
SE 42nd Avenue is closed between SE Monroe Street and SE Lewelyn Street as officers investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
