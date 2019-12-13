Milwaukie police: Online child predator sting leads to multiple arrests

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - An online child predator sting led to five arrests, according to Milwaukie police.
The Milwaukie Police Department conducted the operation Thursday and Friday. Officers posed as 15-year-old boys and girls on social media platforms and dating sites.
Investigators said people made contact, believing they were communicating with 15-year-olds. Police said if the adults suggested sexual contact and then arrived at an agreed upon location, they were arrested.
Five men were arrested as part of this operation on felony charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child, according to police. They were identified as Matthew Longo, 23, of Vancouver; Jeffrey Nauck, 42, of Gladstone; Ryan Oesau, 32, of Portland; Jonathan Rubio, 43, of Wilsonville; and Loren Sheets, 23, of Tigard.
Investigators said Longo was already a registered sex offender.
The Milwaukie Police Department was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Molalla Police Department and Gladstone Police Department.
“Parents are strongly encouraged to take an active role in keeping their children safe online and to be aware of the sites and applications their children are using,” according to the Milwaukie Police Department.
