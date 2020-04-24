MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A local print shop got creative to help with the PPE shortage.
Bear Printing in Milwaukie normally make stuff like flyers and brochures for real estate businesses, but now, it’s retooled its equipment to manufacture face shields.
A machine will cut the plastic, and then each shield is assembled and packaged by hand, the company says. The shields are not for sale and will be donated to healthcare facilities in need free of charge.
“This was a something that we could do during this crisis to help people, I mean it's not a big something, but it is a something that we can do here. So selling them just didn't feel right,” Bill Ensley, founder, said.
The company says it plans to make hundreds of the shields this weekend and just got an order from New York for 1,200 of them.
They set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of materials, but they’ll be handling all the distribution themselves.
