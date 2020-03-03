Milwaukie teen struck in hit-and-run crash, police seek help finding driver

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating and hit-and-run crash involving a 16-year-old who was hit on his way to school on Tuesday.
At about 12:30 p.m. police received word that a teen traveling west on southeast Monroe Street was hit while crossing the intersection of southeast 37th Avenue by a white cargo van heading north on 37th Avenue, police said.
The teen reported the crash once he arrived at school. He told police he had a minor pain but did not have any injuries. He and his parents declined any medical response.
The teen’s skateboard was broken when the van ran over it.
Police said the suspected van is described as a white cargo van driven by a man in his mid-thirties with a dark complexion.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any helpful information is asked to email police at police@milwaukieoregon.gov.
