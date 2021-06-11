'Mimi's Fresh Tees' opening first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local t-shirt company that allows people to wear their cause on their sleeve is opening its first brick-and-mortar location.
Saturday afternoon, Mimi's Fresh Tees is hosting a grand opening of its store, located at 123 Northwest 2nd Avenue. The company was founded back in 2018 as a way to bring conversations about discrimination out in the open. The messages on their t-shirts range from ending racism, to celebrating pride and standing up for women's rights.
It hasn't been an easy path for the company, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also because it was the target of racist threats. The owner credits the community for its support.
"It's been a really long journey due to the global pandemic and the race threats that we received for my business but now we're here and the community is rallying behind Mimi's Fresh Tees and really supporting us," said owner Kamelah Adams.
The first 10 customers at Saturday's grand opening will win a prize. The event is going on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Mimi's Fresh Tees, visit www.mimisfreshteespdx.com.
(3) comments
""race threats"" .... can't help but play the Jessie Smollet anthem.
Do you think Portland would allow a store with Conservative values?
Well I'll never go in this store. Wait 'til Antifa sees it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.