PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a tight race heading into the election for Portland City Council's Position 4, but ultimately newcomer Mingus Mapps came out on top over the incumbent Chloe Eudaly.
By Wednesday morning, Mapps had nearly 56 percent of the votes, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
Eudaly won the council seat in 2016 after beating out longtime City Commissioner Steve Novick.
Now, another new face will take the council seat.
During his victory speech Tuesday night, Mapps said he hopes to be a commissioner to represent all of Portland.
"Our new work begins. It is my honor to serve as your next city commissioner. I will strive to be a commissioner for all of Portland, including the people that did not vote for me," said Mapps. "And if you didn't vote at all in this race because you have given up on politics or your immigration status does not allow you to cast a ballot or you are too young to vote, I want to be your commissioner too."
Eudaly said the victory sets Portland back.
"It's a step backwards for progress. It’s a win for big business and the landlord lobby and police unions, and I really don’t think it reflects Portland’s progressive spirit," Eudaly said.
For complete election results, visit kptv.com/yourvote/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.