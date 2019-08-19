Mini-motorcyclist collides with SUV off TV Highway in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A driver in an SUV collided with a man riding a mini-motorcycle in the bike lane off Tualatin Valley Highway Monday morning, the Hillsboro Police Department says.
The 25-year-old man tried to pass the SUV as it turned right on TV Highway near Southwest 211th Avenue just before 6:55 a.m., according to police, who say the driver of SUV couldn’t see the him.
The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mini-motorcycles and pocket bikes are not allowed on public roads, bike lanes, or sidewalks and are only legal to ride on private property, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
