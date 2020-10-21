PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Minnesota resident pleaded not guilty Wednesday, for engaging in multiple acts of violence during a protest outside of the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct on Aug. 5, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
A federal grand jury in Portland returned a one-count indictment charging Adrian Ruben De Los Rios, 32, with Civil Disorder.
According to court documents, a group of people blocked traffic on Southeast 106th Avenue and by 9:40 p.m. Aug. 5 and began tearing wooden boards protecting the precinct’s windows. An unlawful assembly was declared a short while later and PPB made public address announcements telling the group to leave the area.
An officer inside the building saw a person, later identified as De Los Rios, throwing several chunks of concrete at the building’s glass and hitting the glass with a hammer, according to court documents.
The same officer witnessed De Los Rios placing a piece of wood into a trash can fire and lean it up against a building. Other officers reported seeing videos online showing De Los Rios engaging in the act.
Another officer reported seeing a video of De Los Rios placing a piece of wood through the door handles of the precinct and then ramming the doors with what appeared to be a piece of wood.
Later that same evening, De Los Rios was seen by an officer throwing baseball-size rocks at officers dispersing the crowd. At one point, he threw a rock at the officer while holding more rocks in his other hand, according to investigators.
De Los Rios was eventually found and arrested, according to court documents. Officers say they found two baseball-size rocks inside his backpack.
De Los Rios was ordered release pending a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.
