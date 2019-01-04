NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police reports minor injuries after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 Friday evening.
Nine vehicles were involved in the crash, according to OSP.
A photo after the crash showed bumper-to-bumper traffic developing on the road near Woodburn.
OSP around 7 p.m. said the crash scene had been cleared but advised residual traffic delays.
It’s not clear what caused the crash and it’s not clear how many people were hurt. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
