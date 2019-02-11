CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies reported minor injuries Monday afternoon after a school bus crashed north of Molalla Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred on South Union Mills Road near South Jordan Road, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies say all students were released to their parents after the crash and a driver was cited.
The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately say what caused the crash or if weather was a factor. No additional information was immediately available for release.
