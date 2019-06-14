EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Two women from the Eugene area both won $100,000 playing Scratch-its this past weekend.
Anya Moedl, of Eugene, won after playing a $10 Emerald 10s Scratch-it at the 7-Eleven along River Road.
“I buy Scratch-its every so often, but usually they are $2 or $3 tickets,” she said. “I splurged and bought a $10 one, and I wasn’t expecting to win that much!”
Moedl said she is going to use the money to save for an education fund for her son and daughter.
The same weekend, Elena Delgadillo, also won playing a Scratch-it in Eugene.
Delgadillo purchased her ticket, a $10 $100,000 Jackpot Scratch-it, from the Oakridge Market after she left work. Her winning ticket was the last jackpot-winning ticket for that game, according to Oregon Lottery.
“Miracles happen,” she said. “I have four kids and two are in college, this is really going to help with their education.”
