ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A 72-year-old man reported missing Monday afternoon has been found and is in good health, according to Albany police.
The police department around 1:30 p.m. asked for the public's help finding James Dwight King.
Officers were concerned for King's welfare because he lives with dementia and has heart history, the police department said.
Officers Monday afternoon thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
