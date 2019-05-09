BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Beaverton boy who was reported missing by police Thursday has been found safe.
Beaverton police tweeted Friday morning that Timothy Wu was located and returned home.
Officers said Thursday that they were called to the 14800 block of Southwest Osprey Drive that afternoon on the report that Wu left his home. They were concerned for his mental health and considered him to be missing and endangered.
Police thanked the public for helping find Wu but did not provide any other details as to where and how he was found.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.