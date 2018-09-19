BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe by Tigard police.
Beaverton police said Theodore Mears was last seen around 10 a.m. driving his vehicle.
He is not usually away from his home for more than four hours and there was some concern from family members for his mental health, according to police.
Police said Mears was located by Tigard police officers and is getting the help he needs.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.