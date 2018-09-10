BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - An 11-year-old boy reported missing late Sunday night has been found safe, according to Beaverton police.
Police asked for the public's help locating Erik Derby after he was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Fir Grove Elementary School, located at 6300 Southwest Wilson Avenue.
Police said Derby is 4 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blueish-grey sweatshirt.
Officers said he went to a friend's house for the night, where police found him. Derby is now home safe at home with his parents.
